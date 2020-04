One of the most popular pubs in downtown Kelowna is eerily quiet these days.



Doc Willoughbys closed its doors March 17th and hasn't opened since.



Owner Dave Willoughby admits its trying times, "It's been bad, there's no question. We can't just flip our model to doing take-out. I mean, if we were a pizza place yeah it makes sense, but it's a bar and pub at the end of the day and we're there to encourage people to come down and have a beer and that sort of thing, and really when you take that socialization out of it it's no longer a pub anymore."



Willoughby is pleased with the government programs in place for small businesses while offering financial assistance to the 30 or so staff he's been forced to lay off.