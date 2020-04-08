Racism Still Alive In Midst of Global Pandemic

Singer/songwriter Brent Carmichael was born in Victoria, spent some time in the states, and has lived in Kelowna for the past six years, but people in the Okanagan still ask him what country he’s from because of the colour of his skin.

On AM 1150’s Early Edition Carmichael addressed a recent incident in which someone told him to go back to where he came from over a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“When these kinds of things happen it's just an extra load on my shoulders," Carmichael stated. "It makes me that much more drained, that much more tired.”

Carmichael says he understands tensions are high with COVID-19, but added that it’s no reason to lash out or step out of one’s character.