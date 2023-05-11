Rainbow crosswalk rehabilitation project to begin today

The City of Vernon and its contractors will be rehabilitating the rainbow crosswalk that is located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon. In order to apply new durable markings, the existing crosswalk must be removed to provide a clean surface for the new markings to adhere to.

The City would like to advise motorists that 30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets will be closed to traffic between 4:30 and 6:00 pm today, in order for the paint on the crosswalk to be removed. A detour will be provided on 32nd Avenue. Please follow all detour and traffic control personnel.

The new rainbow crosswalk markings will be installed following the May Long Weekend.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.