Rally for Palestine in Vernon and Kelowna

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, Okanagan Chapter, is hosting rallies for Palestine this weekend in Vernon and Kelowna.

Member Debbie Hubbard said, "Right now Palestinians living in Gaza, in East Jerusalem, and the West Bank have been living under an occupation since 1967. In Gaza they've been living under air, land, and sea blockades since 2006. So, what that essentially means is there's massive violations of international law and human rights which have been well documented."

Hubbard says she's worried about Palestinians and Israelis right now. Yesterday she welcomed the ceasefire, but today the situation has seemed to change. "Now I'm starting to say that it might be past tense indeed, because this morning there's reports from CNN that Israeli defence forces have gone into Aqsa mosque and are shooting stun grenades into the worshippers because some kids were throwing stones. So, I'm not hopeful and I received an email from a friend who lives in the Northern West Bank and he's very discouraged. He's not hopeful that it will be business as usual."

The rally in Vernon will be held Saturday at noon at the office of MP Mel Arnold. On Sunday, the chapter takes the rally to Kelowna's Stuart Park at 2PM.

"My husband and I served as human rights oberservers in Palestine and Israel; I was in East Jerusalem and he was in Bethlahem. We witnessed first hand some of what is being reported and documented both from Palestinians as well as other organizations. So, once you go and see and you witness the daily reality you cannot help but speak up."

Hubbard says the rallies are ones to promote education and peace.

Everyone in attendance is expected to follow COVID safety guidelines.