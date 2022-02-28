iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Rapid Test Kits Available at Local Pharmacies

Rapid Test Bonnie

The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.

As of Friday, Feb. 25, British Columbians ages 70 and older were eligible for the tests, but provincial health officials said they expected to expand eligibility to other age groups over the coming weeks. 

The B.C. Pharmacy Association has compiled a list of participating pharmacies where eligible people can pick up rapid test kits for free. 

The tests come in packages of five and are designed for at-home use. Eligible B.C. residents can pick up one package every 28 days by showing their BC Services Card at a participating pharmacy.

Nearly 900 participating pharmacies were listed on the association's website as of Saturday, Feb. 26, but the organization said the list is "constantly changing."

Of the 895 pharmacies listed on the site Saturday afternoon, 390 were in the Fraser Health region, 256 were in Vancouver Coastal Health and 157 were in Island Health.

Interior Health had 67 participating pharmacies, despite covering a larger land mass than Island Health and having a comparable population.

The province's largest health authority by land area - Northern Health - had just 25 participating pharmacies, though it's worth noting that Northern Health has by far the smallest population of any of the province's five regional health authorities.

Health officials have also noted that some of the province's supply of rapid tests has been distributed directly to rural, remote and Indigenous communities, many of which are in the north and the Interior.

 

Participating pharmacies in Kelowna:

Costco Pharmacy #1578 2125 Baron Rd Kelowna (250) 868-2548
Lakeside Medicine Centre #112A - 2365 Gordon Drive Kelowna (250) 860-3100
London Drugs #12-Kelowna Suite 400 - 1950 Harvey Avenue Kelowna (250) 860-2232
Orchard Remedy's Rx #505 152 - 1876 Cooper Road Kelowna (236) 420-2882
Safeway Pharmacy #4960 697 Bernard Avenue Kelowna (250) 860-0583
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2224 #600 - 1984 Kane Road Kelowna (250) 712-9581
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #932 - Lakeshore 3175 Lakeshore Road Kelowna (250) 860-6646
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #980 - Orchard Plaza #101 - 1876 Cooper Road Kelowna (250) 763-5510
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3042 1555 Banks Road Kelowna (250) 860-9145
