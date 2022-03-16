Rapid Test Kits now available for anyone 40+

Rapid antigen test kits are now available through community pharmacies to people aged 40 and older.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit containing five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost. Individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit or, if others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual's name and personal health number, date of birth must also be supplied.

Individuals should pick up a test kit when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when they have symptoms of illness. Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals.

As of March 15, seven million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors with 1.86 million rapid tests dispensed through more than 1,300 participating pharmacies. As of March 10, four million had been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province.

B.C. is expecting to receive more than four million tests from the federal government in the next three weeks, which will support the Province's strategy to further distribute tests to members of the broader community.

Learn More:

For more information on the government's distribution of rapid tests:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/testing

For information on rapid antigen testing for COVID-19:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/rapid-antigen-testing

For information on when to get a COVID-19 test at a collection centre:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/when-to-get-a-covid-19-test

On understanding your test result:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/understanding-test-results

For instructions on what to do if you test positive:

http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/Tested-positive-COVID19.pdf