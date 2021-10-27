RBC invests in Okanagan College's future

A $75,000 gift from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) will support the growth of Okanagan College now and into the future.

RBC in British Columbia is contributing $35,000 to the Our Students, Your Health campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus while $40,000 will support future investment in the campus.

According to Courtney Hesse, RBC’s Regional Vice President for the Okanagan and Kootenays, supporting the College aligns strongly with RBC's focus on empowering youth for the jobs of tomorrow.

“Okanagan College plays a critical role in providing the skilled employees that power our region’s economy,” says Hesse. “Whether that's an in-demand health care professional or a budding entrepreneur, we're proud to support education and equipping our young people to become tomorrow's leaders.”

RBC has a strong history of giving to Okanagan College. Since 2005, RBC Foundation has donated $300,000 to support a range of projects including two upcoming programs: preparing high school students for careers in technology and the Experiential Entrepreneurship program.

In 2019, RBC launched RBC on Campus, a physical location on the College’s Kelowna campus that provides financial literacy support for students, including budgeting and planning.

“This gift is incredibly timely as we open the Health Sciences Centre and continue to purchase the final pieces of equipment for students,” says Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman.

“Our many thanks to RBC for giving to health care education and OC’s future where we will continue to serve our communities with leadership and relevant skills training.”

The B.C. government officially marked the opening of Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre Oct. 1. While the Centre is open, there are still opportunities to support the facility and the vital equipment needed to educate health care professionals who will serve in our region’s long-term care homes, hospitals and community settings.

The Okanagan College Foundation is offering private tours so the public can see firsthand the impact this Centre will make on our community. To learn more visit OurStudentsYourHealth.ca.