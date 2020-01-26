RBC Survey finds younger working Canadians interested in Virtual Healthcare

RBC Insurance conducted a survey to determine how important health benefits are to employees.

Results showed that access to a wider variety of insurance benefits could help improve wellbeing and mental health in the workplace.

Nine in ten respondents said they are more likely to work for an employer that cares about their overall health and wellbeing, with younger participants citing a desire for virtual care or telemedicine in their insurance benefits.

Virtual care means “leveraging things like video or telephone or other digital means to connect with a healthcare provider. So, instead of having to physically go visit someone face to face, you can use that technology to connect with them even from the privacy of your own home,” said Senior Director of Group Insurance at RBC, Julie Gaudry.

She said results show that same age group also appears to be more in need of virtual care to address mental health.

“When we asked them to rate their overall wellbeing and mental health, 18-34 year olds, only 57 percent of them said that their mental health is excellent, compared to those older than 55 who rated 79 percent of them saying it was good or excellent."

Gaudry pointed out that younger generations have grown up with more technology, which could be a factor in why they are more likely to use virtual care.

Seventy-two percent of working Canadians answered that they would also perceive their employer more positively if they offered virtual care or telemedicine.

“We do rely on our employer provided group benefits and that may include the traditional things like health and dental coverage, but it also includes access to things like an employee assistance program, a wellness solution and programs like these.”

Gaudry said these virtual care solutions can help people connect with the healthcare that they need.

Eighty percent of young Canadians said that they're overall well-being would improve if their employer offered access to these types of services.