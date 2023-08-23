RCMP again warning boat users on Okanagan Lake

Any persons who wish to access Okanagan Lake are being directed to do so on the south side of the William R. Bennett Bridge or north of Fintry Provincial Park.

Until such a time that firefighting aircraft are no longer actively conducting operations and designated areas along the lake are under evacuation order, boaters are being directed to stay off the water north of the William R. Bennett Bridge until Fintry Provincial Park.

Firefighting aircraft can deploy at any moment and as such, it is crucial we keep this area open for their immediate access and without interference from private pleasure crafts and vessels.

Anyone observed boating within this perimeter can expect enforcement from the RCMP or other assisting agencies. Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation.