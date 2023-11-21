RCMP aid Kelowna man in medical distress, save life

On November 20, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., two officers with the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit were conducting routine patrols when they were flagged down to assist in providing first aid to an individual in medical distress. Employees of a local community outreach support center were already performing life-saving measures on a male in medical distress when they flagged down the officers at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street. The assisting officers continued with chest compressions while simultaneously administering two doses of Narcan Nasal Spray believed to be necessary in helping this male recover.

The combined actions of the employees and the RCMP officers who went above and beyond are believed to have saved the man’s life as he began to breathe on his own and regain consciousness. Paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services would later transport the conscious male to a local hospital for further assessment.

“Today, police officers respond to a wide scope of emergency situations including routinely providing first aid to individuals in medical distress. This event continues to demonstrate the RCMP’s commitment to public safety and the necessary partnership with all of our emergency personnel and community partners.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.