RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate fatal ATV collision in Postill Lake area

Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor vehicle fatality involving an all terrain vehicle in the Postill Lake area.

On September 25th, 2021, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a distress signal from a GPS device in the Postill Lake area near Wallaston Forest Service Road and Brunette Forest Service Road. Shortly after receiving the initial report, Emergency Health Services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue reported to RCMP that they were responding to that area for a report of a single vehicle collision involving an all terrain vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), Vernon Search and Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the rural and remote forestry area of the distress signal and located a single vehicle collision of an all terrain vehicle with two occupants. Sadly one of the occupants, a 52-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant, a 52-year-old male, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.