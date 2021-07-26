RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate fatal collision

Press release: July 26 9 am

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a motor vehicle fatality on Springfield Road near Burtch Road.

On July 25th, 2021, shortly before 3:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road for a single vehicle collision. Kelowna RCMP Frontline officers arrived on scene where a black Chevrolet Corvette, with two occupants, was found extensively damaged.

The 28-year-old male driver from Surrey was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 28-year-old female passenger was extracted from vehicle and transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Springfield Road remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time, however speed is believed to be a factor.

“Our initial investigation shows a dark coloured vehicle passing through the scene a short time after the collision,” says Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP. “We have not been able to identify the vehicle yet, and are asking the occupants to contact us.”

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street is now re-open to traffic following a fatal collision. The Kelowna RCMP thank the general public for their patience during the closure as officers completed their investigation.



An updated release regarding the collision to follow later today.

