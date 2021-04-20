Press release:

Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating Okanagan Lake drowning.

On April 19th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a drowning at Okanagan beach, in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive West.

Witnesses observed a 53-year-old man swimming by himself near the shore. Shortly thereafter, the man disappeared from view. A witness observed the man in the water, appearing to be in distress. This witness immediately walked into the water, and took efforts to bring the man back onto to the shore, and subsequently provided CPR.

Once on scene, emergency crews continued life saving efforts while he was being transported to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the swimmer, a local Penticton resident, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital”, said Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.