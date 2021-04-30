RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department investigating multiple human-caused fires

RCMP continue to work alongside the Kelowna Fire Department as fire investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding an increase in human-caused fires in the city of Kelowna.

Since January 2021, the Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department have responded to a significant increase in fires in dumpsters around local businesses, in addition to other fires along the Rail Trail. A number of the fires are suspicious in nature.

“A preliminary examination of the scene suggests that the fires were human caused and are currently under investigation,” states Cpl. Jessica Coutney, Fire Investigator with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our investigators continue to work very closely with the Kelowna Fire Department, as specially trained fire investigators perform full examinations of the fire scenes and collect physical evidence to determine the cause of the fires.”

Business owners are reminded to follow municipal bylaws regarding dumpsters, refuse and recycling containers to prevent accidental and non-accidental fires. For more information regarding fire safety surrounding refuse and recycling containers, please contact the City of Kelowna.

If you have witnessed suspicious activity regarding the incidents and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.