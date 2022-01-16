RCMP apprehend distraught man

Kelowna RCMP have apprehended a man following the conclusion of a police incident on Byrns Road.

At around noon today, officers responded to a report of a distraught man in a home with a weapon.

A portion of Byrns Road was closed to allow police to safety deal with the situation.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act. He was transported to hospital for further assessment,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Byrns Road has since re-opened.