RCMP are watching you in a variety of ways

The RCMP aren't hiding the fact they are watching out for those using an electronic device while driving.

They also aren't hiding the fact how they are catching you.

South Okanagan Traffic Services are using many disguises including officers wearing construction gear or are using transit buses for an elevated platform to catch offenders.

If you are caught using your phone, it will cost you a cool 368 bucks.

In a recent traffic blitz in Penticton, Summerland, Princeton, Keremeos, Osoyoos and Oliver, over 200 tickets were issued for distracted driving.