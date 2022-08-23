iHeartRadio

RCMP arrest armed and barricaded man in Cherryville

88907_Info_Graphic_News_Release_small

One person was safely arrested by police following an incident involving a firearm in Cherryville on Sunday morning.  

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a recreational site in the 400-block of Sugar Lake Road in Cherryville to look for a suspect in relation to an ongoing investigation. Shortly after their arrival, the officers encountered the man who was in possession of a firearm. Police contained the area and additional resources, including members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called to assist at the scene.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the man surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody safely and without incident.

The suspect, a 34-year old Vernon man, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.  

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank everyone impacted by this event for their co-operation as we worked to safely resolve this situation.

