RCMP arrest assault suspect: sentenced following day

On January 17th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault at the Outdoor Shelter Site located just off the rail trail along Weddell Place and Richter Street.

Frontline and Community Safety Unit officers investigated the matter, and determined a man working at the sheltering site was assaulted by one of the overnight occupants.

Jonathan Staniforth was arrested for assault after he punched and kicked his victim several times before being persuaded away by others. Staniforth was held in custody by police and brought before the courts.

“We take every incident of assault seriously, and want to ensure everyone has a safe place to work and live,” says Staff Sergeant Brendan Dolan who is the Watch Commander of Team 2. “This is a case of a repeat violent offender inflicting harm and violence towards a community member and it will not be tolerated.”

The following day on January 18th, Staniforth pled guilty to the assault and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail. Following his jail sentence, Staniforth will serve a year on a Probation Order with conditions to further protect the victim.

“There was strong collaboration between investigators and our local prosecutors to resolve this matter quickly and appropriately,” says Dolan. “It is rare for this type of sentence to be delivered so swiftly however it’s perhaps a promising sign that the provincial and national changes that are required to address repeat offending and violent attacks are relevant considerations for today in our justice system. Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe in our communities.”