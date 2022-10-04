RCMP arrest break and enter suspect after confrontation with business manager

On October 3, 2022, at 5:36 a.m. the manager for a business located in the 1900 block of Bredin Road, Kelowna, called to report there was a male breaking into the yard of the business. Police attended and found the manager, who had confronted the male in the fenced-in yard.

The suspect had fled on foot but front line officers were able to quickly locate him in a rear parking lot of the business. The suspect 27-year-old male, who is well known to police and is originally from the Lower Mainland, was arrested for break and enter and transported to cells where he will be held for a court appearance later today.

Police recovered two wagons with company property stickers which had been forced through a hole cut in the fence, along with several tools.

The suspect is listed on 220 police files including shoplifting, theft of vehicle, causing a disturbance and assault. He has been convicted 33 times since 2017.

“If not for the quick actions of the store manager and response from our front line officers this individual would still be at large in our community” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.