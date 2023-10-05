RCMP arrest Kelowna man in connection to suspected robbery

On September 26, 2023, Kelowna RCMP frontline officers responded to the 300 block of Hwy 33 in Kelowna after a caller advised someone just brandished a firearm at him. Several officers attended to investigate the matter, learning the male suspect was still on scene now with a leg injury.

Investigators determined the male suspect attempted to rob the victim who was seated in his vehicle, by brandishing a weapon through his window and demanding the money he just withdrew from a nearby atm. In order to escape, the victim quickly reversed out of the parking spot and unintentionally struck the would-be robber. The victim not only phoned the police, but remained on scene until their arrival.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year old Lenny Lipscombe of Kelowna. After receiving treatment for a fractured leg at a nearby hospital, Lipscombe was sent to court and remanded in custody until his next appearance October 11, 2023.

Lipscombe is charged with four new offences which include Robbery, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Indictable Offence and Breach of Release Order. Lipscombe was also arrested on outstanding warrants for six other offences including Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Extortion, Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and other Imitation Firearm offences.

“The victim is safe and the suspect is in custody. We are working closely with the BC Prosecution Service to address not only this incident, but others that are similar to ensure they happen less and less in our communities” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit.

Anyone who may have captured this incident on CCTV or dash cam are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57734.