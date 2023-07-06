RCMP arrest male after assult at KGH and police station

On July 2, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a call from Interior Health requesting officers respond to a Code White (aggression) incident in which a patient had assaulted another patient of the hospital. A Kelowna General Hospital security guard responded and was able to stop the assault, however sustained minor injury to his face from a small metal object used by the same suspect.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, a 42-year old Kelowna man and transported him to Kelowna RCMP cells. During the male’s booking in process and once his handcuffs were removed, he punched one of the arresting officers in the face. The male suspect was arrested a second time now for Assaulting a Peace Officer and was secured in cells pending a court appearance.

Interior Health stated that they would not speak to additional details about the incident, but they take any incidents of aggression seriously and recognize they impact all patients and staff who are involved, or witness them. Interior Health is providing follow up supports to the individuals who need it.

42-year old Kelowna resident Justin Ryan Robinson has been remanded in custody and will next appear in court on July 10th for 2x counts of Assault with a Weapon and 1x count of Assaulting Peace Officer.

“The RCMP would like to thank and commend the personnel and security staff for their quick response that likely prevented further injuries “said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.