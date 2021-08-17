RCMP arrest man for allegedly attempting to set a fire in East Kelowna

On August 16, 2021 just after 9:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a man attempting to light the bushes on fire in a commercial area of 1900 block of Kane Road. Frontline officers responded to the scene where they gathered evidence from a witness to the apparent arson that led them to a man in the area who was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“Due to the actions of the concerned citizen who called 911, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Thankfully due to the rain, the fire did not ignite and there was no property damage as a result of this reckless act.”

The suspect, a 32-year-old Kelowna man, remains in police custody at this time and faces a number of potential charges.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at Crime Stoppers.