RCMP arrest Oliver resident for theft from Willowbrook fire hall

On September 20th, 2023, the Chief of the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department reported to RCMP a break and enter which had occurred sometime overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday. A firefighter trailer, parked outside the Willowbrook fire hall, was broken into, and essential firefighting equipment stolen.

The items stolen included two Honda pumps, each valued at $800, and a Waterax Mark 3 water pump, valued at $8500.

RCMP in Oliver followed up on several tips from the public and carried out extensive enquiries.

A frontline officer conducted a traffic stop on Road 15, which led them to the stolen pumps, clearly marked “WVFD”.

The 55-year-old Oliver resident and driver of the vehicle was arrested. He was released at the scene and is set to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on December 13th, 2023.

“This is a great result to be able to recover these important tools for the fire department,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Detachment Commander. “This volunteer group would have been greatly affected by this loss in being able to provide the level of service and safety to the community. Some people have zero moral compass or conscience, especially to commit such an act during our active fire season.”

The Oliver RCMP extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in this matter, and continues to encourage residents to report suspicious activities.