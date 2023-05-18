RCMP arrest three after attempted theft and break and enter in Lake Country

The Kelowna RCMP Target Team took down three individuals attempting to steal a travel trailer after a break and enter of a business near Lake Country in the early morning hours of Thursday May 18, 2023.

RCMP officers first observed a 2002 Dodge Ram truck at 12:30 a.m. that had been recognized as being involved in a break and enter theft of another travel trailer hours earlier on May 17, 2023 in the 300 block of Lougheed Road in Kelowna. Officers followed the suspect truck, observing a male driver and a female and male passenger. It was determined all three were well known to police.

After following the truck and the suspects, police observed the individuals break into a business in the 7800 block of highway 97 north attempting to steal a travel trailer from a compound. Several police officers from general duty and the Police Dog Services (PDS) responded converging on the suspects. One of the men and the woman tried fleeing in the truck, only to have it get stuck on an embankment and were arrested without any further incident.

A second male suspect attempted to flee on foot towards Duck Lake, even trying to escape by swimming across the lake. However shortly after his attempt, he decided to turnback towards shore where officers were waiting and made his arrest without incident. It was determined that this individual had a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

“This is another example of the excellent collaboration of several RCMP units to make an arrest of these suspects,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, the Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “These three individuals clearly have no regard for the property of others, attempting to steal two travel trailers within hours of each other.”

The RCMP are recommending chargers for these three individuals who will now appear before the courts to determine their fate while the stolen property will be returned to its rightful owner(s).