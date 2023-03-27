RCMP arrest two suspects after multiple thefts in the South Okanagan

On March 24, 2023 RCMP in multiple South Okanagan jurisdictions received reports of two people suspected of stealing several vehicles and property in the Penticton area.

Officers were quick to locate one of the reported stolen vehicles in the City of Penticton. With concern for public safety, officers used covert tactics to follow the suspects until they were able to safely conduct a vehicle stop and arrest these two individuals without injury in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

The individuals are currently being held in custody to await their date in court.

Due to the complexity of this investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.

If members of the public have any dash camera recordings or surveillance video which may assist with this file, please contact the Penticton RCMP Detachment at (250) 492-4300 and reference file number 2023-4299.