iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
11°C
Instagram

RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke Russell


93224_Luke_Russell

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell.  Luke Russell is wanted for assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, obstruction, and failing to comply with a court order.

 

Luke Russell is described as:

  • 5’5 (166 cm)
  • 166 lb (75 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Luke Russell, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

File # 2022-21741

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175