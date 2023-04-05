RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke Russell

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell. Luke Russell is wanted for assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, obstruction, and failing to comply with a court order.

Luke Russell is described as:

5’5 (166 cm)

166 lb (75 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Luke Russell, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

File # 2022-21741