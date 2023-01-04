RCMP asking for help finding youth last seen in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 12-year old Garret Joseph Lessard who was last seen on January 2nd, 2023 at 3pm on 15th Avenue in Vernon.

Garret Lessard is described as:

Caucasian male

12-years old

Height 5’03” (160 cm)

Weight 110 lbs (50 kg)

Short Brown hair

Garret was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black boot and carrying a black and camouflage backpack. Police are concerned for Garret's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garret Lessard is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.