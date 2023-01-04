iHeartRadio

RCMP asking for help finding youth last seen in Vernon


LESSARD (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 12-year old Garret Joseph Lessard who was last seen on January 2nd, 2023 at 3pm on 15th Avenue in Vernon.  

Garret Lessard is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 12-years old
  • Height 5’03” (160 cm)
  • Weight 110 lbs (50 kg)
  • Short Brown hair

Garret was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black boot and carrying a black and camouflage backpack.  Police are concerned for Garret's health and well-being.  Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garret Lessard is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

