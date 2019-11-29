RCMP asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect

Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 3000 Block of Gordon Drive.

On November 28, 2019 just before 1:00 a.m., an adult male entered a business located in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive, produced what appeared to be a weapon and demanded money. The male fled from the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian adult male with a medium build and wearing a face covering, a black hooded zipped jacket, a white and black bandana on his head, grey pants and brown shoes.

“The investigation conducted by the Kelowna General Investigation Section has resulted in the gathering of evidence including video surveillance,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from this video surveillance fleeing the scene.”

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.