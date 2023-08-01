RCMP asking for help locating Daniel Ross Ferren of Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 29-year-old male.

On July 18, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report that Daniel Ross Ferren, was missing. Daniel last spoke with family on July 10, 2023. Police and family are concerned for Daniel’s health and well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. If you see Daniel, keep him in sight and call Police.

Daniel is described as a 29-year old Caucasian male, 5’ 8, 140 lbs. Daniel has short dirty blonde hair, has a slim build with a distinctive red symbol tattoo on his left wrist. Hair. Daniel was last seen wearing a red baseball hat (Please see attached photo) and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file # 2023-41385.

If you have information, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net