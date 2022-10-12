RCMP Asking for Public Assistance

On October 11, 2022 at 10:25 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report from a family member that James Anolik has been missing and has not been heard from in the past two weeks. This is out of character and local searches have been negative.

Various reports indicate the last time Anolik was seen was approximately one to two weeks ago. Checks of Outreach, local hospitals and known hangouts have been completed with no sign of this individual.

Anyone with information about Anolik’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and cite file 2022-64135.