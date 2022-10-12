RCMP Asking for Public Assistance
On October 11, 2022 at 10:25 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report from a family member that James Anolik has been missing and has not been heard from in the past two weeks. This is out of character and local searches have been negative.
Various reports indicate the last time Anolik was seen was approximately one to two weeks ago. Checks of Outreach, local hospitals and known hangouts have been completed with no sign of this individual.
Anyone with information about Anolik’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and cite file 2022-64135.
Dan Albas MP ReportFederal Conservatives name Shadow Cabinet.
Kelowna RCMP Makes IMPACTThe Kelowna RCMP take a proactive approach to recover five stolen vehicles and arrest five individuals getting them off the streets over the course of one week.
Tracy Gray Re-appointed to Shadow CabinetShadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.
Dan Albas Missing from Conservative Party Shadow CabinetCentral Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola MP releases a short statement.
Penticton RCMP investigate stabbing of at local shelter: one woman arrestedPenticton RCMP are investigating a stabbing that took place at a local shelter and resulted in an injured staff member and the arrest of one woman.
Vernon RCMP investigating incident involving 10-year-old at Harwood ElementaryThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a report of a suspicious incident involving an individual and a 10-year-old child on the grounds of Harwood Elementary School in Vernon.
Free bus rides for voters on General Municipal Election dayBC Transit and many local government partners across the province are offering free transit on Saturday, October 15, for the municipal elections.
Rockets edge Royals in overtimeThe Kelowna Rockets picked up a 2-1 overtime win in their first of back-to-back games against the Victoria Royals on Tuesday night (October 11) at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.
UBCO Heat women's softball team earns bronzeThe Heat reached the bronze medal match after finishing pool play with a 2-1 record, losing only to the eventual champions, the host St. Clair College Saints.