RCMP asking for public help to locate missing 36-year-old man last seen in Enderby

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 36-year old Eli Samuel Vandevoort who was last seen on January 1st, 2023 at 9pm on 3rd Avenue in Enderby.

Eli Vandevoort is described as:

Indigenous male

36-years old

Height 5’11 (180 cm)

Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)

Long Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police are concerned for Eli's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eli Vandevoort is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

