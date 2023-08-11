RCMP asking for the Public's Assistance to locate Missing Person

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance locating 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob of Kelowna, BC. Averyl Jollimore-Jacob was last seen on Saturday, July 1st.

Averyl Jollimore-Jacob is described as:

A 21-year-old female having a light/fair complexation

Height: 5’03 (160 cm)

Weight: 121lb (55 kgs)

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

There is no current clothing description.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Averyl Jollimore-Jacob, they are asking for the public to keep a watchful eye for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Averyl’s health and well being adding, this is out of character for her” states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Averyl Jollimore-Jacob is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2023-46544 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).