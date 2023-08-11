iHeartRadio

RCMP asking for the Public's Assistance to locate Missing Person


missing high risk woman (wings)

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance locating 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob of Kelowna, BC. Averyl Jollimore-Jacob was last seen on Saturday, July 1st.

Averyl Jollimore-Jacob is described as:

A 21-year-old female having a light/fair complexation

  • Height: 5’03 (160 cm)
  • Weight: 121lb (55 kgs)
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • There is no current clothing description.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Averyl Jollimore-Jacob, they are asking for the public to keep a watchful eye for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Averyl’s health and well being adding, this is out of character for her” states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer Kelowna Regional Detachment.

 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Averyl Jollimore-Jacob is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2023-46544 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

