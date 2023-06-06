RCMP asking for video evidence in relation to arson Investigation at Bankhead Convenience Store

On June 4th, 2023 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a suspicious structure fire at the Bankhead Convenience Store located at 1396 Bernard Ave. RCMP Investigators confirmed the fire to be criminal in nature and are currently investigating the matter. No individuals were harmed as a result of the fire.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and have since arrested a male suspect. The suspect was released from custody on June 5th via a police Undertaking with a first appearance date scheduled for October 9th, 2023 in Kelowna. A complete and thorough Report to Crown Counsel will forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

“This incident was not random in nature and we do not believe there is risk to other members of the public or businesses from the individual who was arrested.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Unit. “An extensive risk assessment is always conducted before someone is released from custody and appropriate conditions have been put in place.”

Kelowna RCMP are seeking any video evidence of foot traffic in the areas of Bernard Ave, Burtch Rd and the Parkinson Recreation Centre between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m on June 4th. Should you have any additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP File #2023-30917.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.