RCMP asking for witnesses who may have seen an assault in downtown Kelowna Sunday

On January 29, 2023 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report that an assault had occurred outside a business located in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.

Kelowna RCMP Officers attended with multiple members, locating the male, reportedly attacked by several others and lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Witnesses claimed the suspects left the scene westbound down Bernard Avenue. Patrols by Officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspects which are believed to be known by the victim.

BC Ambulance was called and attended. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

“This kind of attack on someone is completely unacceptable and the Kelowna RCMP will exhaust all investigational avenues in order to identify and arrest those responsible,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The RCMP are looking to identify witnesses who have yet to speak with police, and canvassing for dash camera video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 referencing file number 2023-5163 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).