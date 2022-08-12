RCMP believe missing Northern BC woman may be in the Kelowna area

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating high risk missing, 34-year-old female, Jasmin Davis of Chetwynd, BC. She was reported missing on Aug 9, 2022 and was last seen on July 30, 2022.

RCMP have information (social media posts, including photos) that suggest she may have been in the Kelowna area on July 26, 2022.

Davis is described as:

indigenous female

4’ 9”

159 lbs.

dyed bleach blond hair

It is believed that she is living a high risk life style.

Davis is possibly with a man only known as “Chocolit”.

She is believed to be travelling in a red four door Ford Pickup truck.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information that may assist in locating Davis, please refer to the Chetwynd RCMP file number and contact the Kelowna Detachment at (250)762-3300 or Chetwynd RCMP at 250 788-9221 (non-emergency number).