RCMP bust 17-year old driving 65 km/hr over speed limit

During the morning of June 14, 2023, just after 9:00 a.m. a Kelowna Municipal Traffic service member was parked on the right-hand shoulder of Stewart Road, facing northbound, in a fully marked police vehicle. The officer observed a vehicle approaching his location at a high rate of speed in a posted 50km/h zone.

The officer confirmed the speed of the gray Volkswagen Jetta was 115km/h. He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over. A lone 17-year old male driver was advised why he was stopped and issued a ticket for excessive speed, between 41-60km/h over the posted limit which resulted in a $368 fine, the vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

“This type of driving behaviour is extremely dangerous, not only for inexperienced drivers but also for the cyclists that regularly use this route. There has been an increase in speeding along Stewart Rd, since the new South Perimeter Way opened up, so you can expect a larger police presence in the area.” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Service.