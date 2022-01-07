RCMP catch drug dealer asleep at the wheel

The investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, cash, and weapons in Coldstream this morning.



Vernon North Okanagan RCMP noticed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon.



The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap.



This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



A 65-year old Vernon man faces charges.