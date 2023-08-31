RCMP caution drivers of new detours for HWY 97 rockslide

In the wake of a significant rock slide on Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland, BC, the Summerland RCMP, along with the District of Summerland, the Fire Department, and other local authorities, are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution.

Many motorists have been seeking alternate routes via Forest Service Roads, often relying on navigation apps like Google Maps.

The recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A, 3 or 33.

However, it is essential to note:

Safety First: Do not attempt to travel along a Forest Service Road or trail as a detour for the Highway 97 rock slide unless you are well-acquainted with the terrain and equipped with the proper vehicle. It's important to also have essential survival gear in case of emergencies.

Risk of Wildfires: These areas are currently at high risk for wildfires. The added traffic and potential vehicle issues can exacerbate this risk.

Limited Cellular Service: Cell reception can be sporadic or nonexistent in these areas. In case of breakdowns or emergencies, reaching out for help might be challenging.

Reliability of Mapping Apps: Applications like Google Maps might not always be updated with the latest road conditions or closed routes. Depending solely on these applications can lead to misdirection, or dangerous situations.

The District of Summerland and the RCMP strongly discourage the public from venturing into the backcountry as an alternative route. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our community members and visitors.

Rescue efforts in these remote areas can be perilous, and we urge everyone to make informed decisions while planning their routes.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have announced two detour routes that are appropriately maintained and safe for travel. For updates on the Highway 97 rockslide and alternative safe routes, visit www.drivebc.ca and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure web site at Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca).