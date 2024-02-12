RCMP concerned over rise in scams and frauds

The Salmon Arm RCMP have seen an increase in frauds and scams taking your hard earned money away from you. Below are some basic tips to avoid getting scammed.

Used goods found online

Online finds through Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, Craigslist, or similar platforms should be carefully navigated. Scammers will create a profile that looks local and friendly, and will build rapport with you, before asking you to pay ahead of having seen the item. If you view the seller’s profile more closely, typically they will have joined the platform within the past year. Once you have paid ahead, the seller disappears and your money is lost.

Do not etransfer sellers ahead of time, unless it is money you are willing to lose. An etransfer is only a safe option if you have the item in your hands, and are wishing to proceed with buying it. Cash is a recommend method of payment.

Phone scams

If you do not recognize the number, that should be an immediate red flag. Scammers will create a spoof phone number that appears local, or will show on caller ID as a business you may be familiar with and claim to be an employee of that business. Phone calls from people claiming to be a family member in trouble, requesting money, or asking you to purchase gift cards should also raise red flags. The police and the court system do not take bail money over the money.

Use extra vigilance when receiving unrequested phone calls. If you did not initiate the call, you don’t know who you’re talking to. Police highly discourage providing personal information, or payment information over the phone to unknown callers.

Do not click on hyperlinks in text messages from phone numbers you don’t know. Just delete the message and block the number.

Protecting your banking information

Scammers will make websites that look and act like the real ones, but with a web address that is spelled slightly differently. When you login to the fake website, the scammers are able to steal your login credentials.

If using a desktop computer, or a mobile web browser, ensure you are logging into the actual website, and not a spoof website. You can hover your mouse over hyperlinks, before you open them, to preview the full site address and look for any minor spelling differences.

Please visit the RCMP Safety Tips website for more information on how to protect yourself from frauds and scams.