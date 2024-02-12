RCMP confirm Lucas Singer-Kraus found dead near Bear Creek Road

The West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a deceased male in the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road on Saturday February 10, 2024.

The BC Coroner Service has been able to identify the male as Lucas Singer-Kraus who was first reported missing on February 2, 2024.

The West Kelowna RCMP sends our condolences to the family and thanks the several members of the public for their assistance in trying to locate Mr. Singer-Kraus.

There are no signs of criminality and this file has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.