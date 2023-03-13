RCMP confirm occupants of Vernon home died during house fire on March 6th

On Monday, March 6th, 2023, around 11:50 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called to assist Vernon Fire Rescue Services who had responded to fully involved structure fire on Commonage Road.

The adult occupants of the residence were believed to be in the home that time and unable to escape the fire. The residence was completely destroyed and once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted and what were believed to be human remains were found inside the home. The BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of three decedents.

This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has undertaken their own concurrent investigation.