RCMP Continue to Disrupt Local Drug Trade

A Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officer seized a total of $4,485.00, 29.1 grams of meth and 8.4 grams of fentanyl in the evening October 12, 2022.

The seizure took place at 11:23 p.m. after the Officer observed a white Infiniti G35 pull into a parking lot on Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive in Kelowna. The female driver who is known to the Officer does not have an active driver's license so a routine traffic stop was conducted with the occupant who sat in the driver's seat.

The Officer noted in plain view drug paraphernalia that included glass pipes, brillo and dime bags in the centre console which provided the evidence needed to conduct the arrest of the female for possession of a controlled substance.

The Officer asked her if she had anything else in her possession. She then pulled the large sum of Canadian currency and a jar of what appeared to be fentanyl from her clothing.

The female was arrested and placed in the Officer’s police car while he conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up the list of items above. The female was released pending further investigation.

“Kelowna RCMP are working tirelessly to disrupt the local drug trade, making our city safer for all to live and enjoy, “stated Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.