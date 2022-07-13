RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Crash on Highway 97 in Peachland

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Princeton Avenue.

On July 12, 2022, shortly after 2:30 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 97, south of Princeton Avenue. The collision involved a small car and a semi-truck. The driver of the small car did not survive the collision. The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is in progress.

West Kelowna RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area and has dashcam footage of the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, quoting file number 2022-42683.