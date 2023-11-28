RCMP Counter Attack kicks off Saturday

Saturday, December 2nd is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Highway Patrol will be conducting Counter Attack operations in support of the month long initiative aimed at targeting and removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Getting together with friends and family this time of year to celebrate is something we all look forward to, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Enjoy yourself and have a good time, but please do it responsibly. Impaired driving, whether by alcohol or other drugs, can have deadly consequences and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to put themselves and others at risk.

Residents in the North Okanagan can expect to see an increased police presence on roadways in the upcoming month. Officers will be conducting check stops, mandatory alcohol screening, standardized field sobriety tests, and using drug recognition experts to identify and target impaired drivers.

Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol and drug related collisions every year, adds Terleski. Keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility and it starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, don’t drive and arrange in advance for a safe ride.

For a comprehensive list of the penalties associated with impaired driving, click here.

If you suspect an impaired driver, please call 911.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Holiday Season!