RCMP deal with mental health crisis

This morning at around 2 am, Kelowna RCMP was requested to assist after a report of a male in medical distress was operating a motor vehicle.

Concerned for the driver’s mental and physical health, Kelowna RCMP frontline members attempted to stop the male from driving further at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue. Despite the use of multiple police vehicles, this attempt to stop the male was unsuccessful. The RCMP followed the driver, without emergency equipment activated.

When the male stopped at a local address, RCMP frontline members were able to effect an apprehension under the Mental Health Act. The male was safely transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“RCMP members are frequently called to assist with a person dealing with a mental health crisis. The quick decision making by the members involved helped resolve the situation peacefully, and ensure the safety of the driver and the public” said Sergeant Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit.