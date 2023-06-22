RCMP discover body along Highway 6

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating following the discovery of a body along Highway 6 in Vernon.

On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, around 5:15 p.m., police received a call from a member of the public who had located a body in a wooded ravine in the 2100-block of Highway 6.

Based on the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected at this time and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death. Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.