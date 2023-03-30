RCMP distracted driving crackdown results in 45 charges and tickets issued

With the calendar turning to spring and the weather starting to heat up, the Kelowna RCMP remind drivers to drive with care as traffic begins to build.

Recently during a two-day “Distracted Driving Blitz” the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section was out in full force setting up at several locations around the City of Kelowna and reported a total of 45 violation ticket and charges that were issued.

“Drivers need to travel with care,” says Mike Della-Paolera, the Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The roads are dry and the sun has been shining as of late, but that is no reason to drive carelessly, putting yourself or other motorists at risk.”

Of those 45 drivers stopped during this campaign, the majority of the fines (40) were for districted driving including Using Electronic Device While Driving and Texting While Driving. An additional two fines were issued for unlicensed drivers and one prohibited driver respectively, along with two inspection orders given for a defective vehicle and a loud motorcycle muffler.

If you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, the police urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.