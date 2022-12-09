RCMP Foot Chase Leads to Arrest

Kelowna RCMP arrested a male with multiple outstanding warrants for break and enter around 5:00 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022.

After responding to a business alarm in the 2300 block of Baron Road, Officers located a suspect just west of the location. While trying to identify the individual, the male suspect fled on foot but was tracked down shortly after running and was arrested.

Officers were then able to collect video surveillance from the business which showed this suspect entering the store, taking items and leaving with them. The arrested individual was charged for the break and enter and it was determined he has four warrants within multiple communities in BC.

“Our team was able to respond quickly to the alarm call and track down the individuals responsible,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna RCMP. “This particular individual is well-known to police and thanks to the great work by our Officers he is in custody.”