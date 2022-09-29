RCMP give statement ahead of Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Taking part in events

Kelowna RCMP sent this statement to media about their participation in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

"September 30th, marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Today is a day to honour the Indigenous children who survived residential schools and those who did not return home. We also recognize the families and communities who were negatively impacted forever, by the legacy of residential schools, our Government, and the role of the RCMP in this history. Publically acknowledging the truths of Canada’s residential school system and of on going systemic racism, is vital today as we embark as a Nation on the journey of reconciliation. We acknowledge our dark and painful Canadian history, beginning with these truths, laying the foundation for reconciliation.

The Kelowna RCMP is working to advance reconciliation and continuing to build on our relationships with our communities and Indigenous people, through recognizing rights, enhanced cooperation, responding through trauma informed practice, and truly partnering in community safety. In listening, we will learn what reconciliation means to our communities’ Indigenous people and with each positive engagement we will take one step together, in building trust and reaching goals of Truth and Reconciliation.

The Kelowna RCMP is proud to work, live and be citizens on the traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Nation. We pause to commemorate and appreciate the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences and stories of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples who live and are from the Okanagan. In moving forward with healing, respect and a genuine approach to reconciliation, we encourage everyone to show their solidarity with residential school victims and survivors by wearing an orange ribbon.

On September 29, 2022, officers with the Kelowna RCMP will participate in various events, including paddling across Okanagan lake in partnership with our friends at Westbank First Nations, building positive relationships and understanding. “As the Officer in Charge of Kelowna Regional RCMP, we commit to Truth and Reconciliation, and together on this long and difficult journey, moving forward in solidarity. We will not always get it right but we must be learners who listen, hear, take action, and truly effect change; locally and as a Nation. We are grateful to our teachers who have courageously shared their stories and trusted us with their truths; to each and every one of you, we commit to honouring the lives of those lost and impacted” said Supt. Kara Triance Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP."

Former residential school students can call 1-866-925-4419 for emotional crisis referral services and information on other health supports from the Government of Canada. Indigenous peoples across Canada can also go to The Hope for Wellness Help Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for counselling and crisis intervention. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat.