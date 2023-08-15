RCMP give update on pair of collisions Friday

On August the 11th, 2023 at 9:30pm the Salmon arm RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision at the corner of 70th Ave SW and 70th Street SW.

A black 2 door car had left the road and rolled over in an adjacent field. The vehicle was uninsured and had not been insured for years. There as no driver located at the scene . RCMP officers conducted a search of the area and did not locate anyone in the area. The vehicle was towed from the scene.



On August the 11th, 2023 at 4:30pm police and emergency crews were called to attend the 2900 block of Cedar Drive

in Blind Bay.

According to witness accounts and closed circuit video from the area a 17 yr old male who is a resident of Blind Bay, was traveling at speed on an E-Bike. As the rider negotiated a corner he crossed into the path of a vehicle going in the opposite direction and a collision ensued.

The rider of the bike became lodged under the vehicle. The rider was extracted from under the vehicle and was

transported to hospital in Kamloops. The operator of the bike suffered serious injures which the hospital is treating in

ICU.

The driver of the vehicle as cooperative at the scene and was not injured.

In this case the rider was wearing a helmet that one would expect to see the operator of a motorcycle wearing. The

construction standards of the helmet as opposed to a standard bicycle helmet no doubt minimized the injuries

sustained in this collision.